BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $513,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $652.12 and a 200-day moving average of $564.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

