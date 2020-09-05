BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $709,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

