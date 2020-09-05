BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 99,403,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,756,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

