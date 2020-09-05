BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $274,000 Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,429. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.