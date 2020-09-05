BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

AVGO traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,095. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.