BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.70. 682,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,025. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.