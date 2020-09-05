BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,054 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

