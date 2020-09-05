BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,349 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 6,577,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

