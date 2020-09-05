BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,350 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 997,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

