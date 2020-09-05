BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 180 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. 14,282,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,064,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $160,984,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.