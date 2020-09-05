BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 198 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.94. 3,898,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,432. The company has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

