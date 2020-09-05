BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,115 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 3,095,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

