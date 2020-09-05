BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 350 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $196.58. 3,720,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,387. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.