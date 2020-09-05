BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $242,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. 4,170,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,485. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

