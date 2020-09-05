BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

