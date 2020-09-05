BTIG Research Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $12.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

