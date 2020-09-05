Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 770,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,013. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

