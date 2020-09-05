Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bunzl from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

