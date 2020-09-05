Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 2,044 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $39,183.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOMA stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.30. XOMA Corp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Research analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

