BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

