Cake Box’s (CBOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, May 11th.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

