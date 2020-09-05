Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.292-2.336 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.07.

CPB opened at $47.58 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

