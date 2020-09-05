Canaccord Genuity Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $145.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,097.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

