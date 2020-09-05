Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 776,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,942,000 after acquiring an additional 723,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

CNI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

