Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

