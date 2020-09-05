Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.83. 2,432,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,036,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

