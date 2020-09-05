Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Catalent posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 124.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

