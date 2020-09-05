Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

CTLT opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

