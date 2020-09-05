Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

CTLT opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

