CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,650 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 303,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,819. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

