CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 554,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,308. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

