Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.