Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.26.
CX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
