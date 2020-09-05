Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 903,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 30th total of 770,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.64. 440,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 482.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

