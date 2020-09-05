Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CMPI stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

