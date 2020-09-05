Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
CMPI stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.49.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.