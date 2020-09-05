Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

