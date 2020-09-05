Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of CMPI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

