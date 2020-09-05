Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $24.50

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Chuy’s by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 189.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

