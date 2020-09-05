Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CINF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.13.

CINF stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

