Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Cisco Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 118,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

