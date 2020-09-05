Citigroup Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,015.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $815.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $810.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $809.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,548,048. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

