Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 321,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

