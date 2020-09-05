Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 4.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 799.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.52. 1,983,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

