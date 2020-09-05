Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

