Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Down 12.2%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) fell 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.63. 16,268,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 5,750,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research firms have commented on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 1,894,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 73,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

