CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Raised to C$1.75

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.84.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.