CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

DOCRF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

