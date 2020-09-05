CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter C. Varischetti Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,881 shares in the company, valued at $247,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

