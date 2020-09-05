CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 117.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

