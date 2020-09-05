Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 30th total of 933,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.34. 3,745,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,384. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

