Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.45) to GBX 2,220 ($29.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,428.33 ($31.73).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.30) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,064.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) per share, with a total value of £4,051.20 ($5,293.61). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,462 shares of company stock worth $405,109,786.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.